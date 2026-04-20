Two of Apple’s upcoming Mac products may not arrive as early as previously expected, according to Mark Gurman. As noted by the Bloomberg journalist in his latest Power On newsletter, these being the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Studio could see delays due to supply constraints tied to RAM and storage components.

The next-gen MacBook Pro models, which have been widely rumoured to introduce major changes, now appear more likely to launch closer to early 2027 rather than late 2026. Gurman had earlier outlined a late 2026 to early 2027, but recent supply issues have reportedly shifted expectations toward the latter end of that timeline.

To recap past reports, this upcoming refresh is expected to mark a significant overhaul for the MacBook Pro lineup. Rumoured upgrades include new M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a thinner chassis, and the addition of a touchscreen interface.

Apple is also said to be exploring a Dynamic Island-style cutout for the display, alongside software changes in macOS 27 to better support touch input. Some reports have even pointed to a potential “MacBook Ultra” branding for the revamped models.

The Mac Studio, meanwhile, is also facing a revised launch window. Initially expected to debut around mid-2026, possibly during WWDC, the desktop is now tipped to ship closer to October instead. Gurman noted that Apple is already experiencing limited availability of current Mac Studio configurations, which may be partly driven by demand from users running local AI workloads.

In terms of hardware, the next Mac Studio refresh is expected to feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. This would address the current generation’s unusual pairing of M4 Max and M3 Ultra processors, as Apple never released an M4 Ultra variant. No major design changes are anticipated for the desktop.

(Source: Bloomberg)