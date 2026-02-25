Last we heard of MacBook Pro laptops with OLED touchscreens, we saw analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claim that their mass production is only happening late this year. More recently, a Bloomberg report has shed more light on these touch Macs, as they are being referred to. This includes the possibility of these MacBook Pro touch screens having a Dynamic Island, much like iPhones.

Per the report, it would work just like it does on iPhones. That is, it will be where notifications show up, plus other functions like showing media controls or tracking a delivery order, where applicable. It will still be built around the webcam’s punch-hole, it will be smaller than the iPhones’ pill-shaped notch. As an aside, the report does also mention that Apple is planning on making it smaller when it hits the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max later this year as well.

Not An iPad Replacement

Beyond just the Dynamic Island, these touch-supported MacBook Pro models will also have UI elements exclusive to touch screen usage. One example included involves having a radial menu showing up surrounding the user’s finger when touching a button on screen. Despite this, the report cites sources saying Apple isn’t positioning them as “a touch first experience” or an iPad replacement. Indeed, with the addition of the Dynamic Island, these MacBook Pro models are probably closer to the iPhones instead.

Either way, the company likely intends to leave things up to individual users the degree to which they rely on touch input. To that end, it will still get the familiar full keyboard and large-sized track pad. The report also mentions that there won’t be a focus on touch-based typing, so there’s that. Finally, these MacBook Pro laptops, codenamed K114 and K116 depending on screen size, are slated for the end of 2026.

(Source: Bloomberg)