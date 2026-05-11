Samsung has landed itself in some legal trouble recently. Last Friday, pop star Dua Lipa filed a lawsuit against the company over the use of her likeness to sell its products. Essentially, the artist is claiming that the brand is responsible for copyright and trademark infringement, as well as unauthorised commercial exploitation.

As per the complaint, the South Korean tech giant has been using an image of the singer on the cardboard packaging of its smart TVs since last year. Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph in question, which was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. Apparently, she became aware of its use around June 2025 and demanded Samsung to stop using the picture.

However, Samsung allegedly refused this request. The suit further claims that the company’s response was “dismissive and callous”. Moreover, the offending products remain on sale to this day. The singer’s lawyers go on to assert that the electronics manufacturer has profited from using the image, giving off the impression that she endorses the product.

Furthermore, the lawsuit includes several social media posts suggesting that the use of Lipa’s image on the packaging may have influenced some customers to purchase the smart TVs. The complaint claims that the company has profited “immensely” because of this.

While the idea that people would purchase a product simply because of a prominent figure may seem absurd, it’s not exactly unheard of. In fact, companies have been making deals with celebrities for this reason. Samsung itself has partnered with celebrities to promote its devices.

In any case, Lipa is seeking at least US$15 million (~RM59 million) in actual damages, plus punitive damages and legal costs. Additionally, the artist is seeking injunctive relief. Basically, she wants Samsung to stop using her likeness on the TV boxes.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the only spot of trouble Samsung’s TV business has encountered. Last week, it was revealed that the company will stop selling TVs and home appliances in China. Apparently, this is because the brand has been struggling to keep up with the competition.

(Source: Engadget)