To say Nothing has been busy over the past week would be an understatement. Earlier, the company’s CMF sub-brand confirmed that it had cancelled the CMF Phone 3 Pro due to rising memory costs. Just days later, Nothing teased a new smartphone dubbed the Nothing Phone (4b). Today, the company revealed that the Phone (4b) will launch on 7 July at 11:00AM BST or 6:00PM local time.

Per the official announcement, the company says that the new “b” series will serve as the new entry point into the Nothing ecosystem. With that in mind, Nothing is presenting the upcoming device as its new affordable smartphone.

What does (b) stand for? Nothing. It's simply a continuation of our naming system. Numbers represent generations, while letters indicate different product segments. The A Series has been our best-selling smartphone line, bringing the best of Nothing's design innovation… pic.twitter.com/IogIzVDZNX — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 22, 2026

In an X post, Akis Evangelidis, the company co-founder, explained that the Phone (4b) will sit below the Phone (4a) in the product hierarchy. He further notes that the “b” doesn’t really mean anything and that it’s just a continuation of its naming system while also separating different product segments.

Simultaneously, the company scheduled a video on YouTube that will go live on the launch date. The video thumbnail is a collection of sketches of the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro rear camera modules – all save for one.

The odd sketch features an oblong camera module on the right-hand side of the device. To its immediate left is a smaller horizontal oblong, which might be the housing for the flashlight. Lastly, at the opposite end of the device is a horizontal bar, which might be this phone’s Glyph Bar. That said, we’d like to emphasise that this is purely speculation, so take them with a grain of salt.

At the time of writing, we still do not know the device’s specs, let alone its price. However, sources online say that it will be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (4a).

(Source: Nothing press release, Akis Evangelidis [X])