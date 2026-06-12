The Nothing Ear (3) launched last year as the brand’s latest pair of flagship wireless earbuds. Now, it seems the London-based company is planning to launch a more affordable counterpart sometime soon. Leaks suggest that the Nothing Ear (3a) is on its way, with a recent report revealing the audio accessory’s colour options and pricing in Europe.

According to seasoned tipster billbil-kun, the buds will be available in four colours, namely white, black, yellow, and pink. Notably, the first three are the same options for the device’s precursor, the Ear (a). Meanwhile, pink would be the new addition, though the brand has already launched a couple of products in the hue already.

As for the possible price of the earbuds, the leakster claims that the Ear (3a) will retail for EUR99 (~RM464) in France. Notably, this is the same launch price as its predecessor. This may mean that Nothing is planning to keep the same pricing for these buds. For reference, the Ear (a) debuted here with a RM479 price tag. Of course, this is just speculation at this point, so do take this information with a grain of salt.

Either way, details on the device are scarce. At the moment, nothing about its specifications are known, though we can expect it to share some similarities with the previous model. Given that the Ear (a) launched two years ago, its successor should come with some improvements in terms of audio quality, ANC, and battery life. But again, this is pure conjecture, since the company has yet to make any mention of the Ear (3a).

So far, the only indication of its existence is a listing on the Indonesia SDPPI database, which was spotted by The Tech Outlook last week. Based on this listing, the buds carry the model number B190. Interestingly, another audio device cropped up alongside it in the database. As seen in the screenshot, the CMF Buds Neo also received approval from the regulatory authority. Much like the Ear (3a), though, there’s not much information on this product yet.

(Source: Dealabs via Notebookcheck)