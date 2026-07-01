Nothing has been steadily teasing the launch of its latest handset, the Phone (4b). As it turns out, the smartphone won’t be the only product debuting soon. The London-based company has revealed that it will be announcing the Ear (3a) as well.

In an X post, the brand announced that it will be unveiling the new earbuds at the same time as the Phone (4b). To be more specific, the duo will launch on 7 July 2026 at 11AM BST, which translates to 6PM on the same day for us.

Ear (3a) confirmed colour options

As usual, Nothing did not offer much information on the audio device beyond the fact that it will be available in four colours: white, black, yellow, and pink. This pretty much aligns with what we already know from a previous leak.

Unfortunately, the company did not confirm any other details on the Ear (3a), so its design and specifications remain unknown for now. One can probably expect some improvements over its predecessor, perhaps in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation. However, this is merely speculation at this point.

Other than that, the earbuds are said to cost EUR99 (~RM464) in France. Notably, it is the same price as the Ear (a) at launch. If the rumour proves accurate, then it would mean that the company isn’t planning on a price hike. At least in one particular market anyway.

Phone (4b) possible specifications

As for the Phone (4b), the company has already revealed its design, confirming a dual-camera setup on the rear and the Glyph Bar. Overall, the handset borrows visual elements from the Phone (4a) series, so it retains the signature Nothing aesthetic.

Looking beyond appearances, the device has been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon chipset. Although the brand did not specify which one, the phone was spotted in a Geekbench listing. Based on this listing, the handset may come with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Other than that, it will probably run Android 16 right out of the box.

Furthermore, previous reports claimed that the Phone (4b) will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,400mAh battery. Additionally, it will supposedly come in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations, with three colour options. So far, the phone has been teased in a blue hue.

Of course, it goes without saying that these leaks are best taken with a grain of salt. In any case, it won’t be a long wait before the Nothing officially launches the Phone (4b) and Ear (3a).

(Source: Nothing via X [1], [2], Yogesh Brar via X)