It’s been almost a year since Nothing’s sub-brand CMF launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro, so naturally, we’d expect its successor to show up anytime now. While the company has yet to make anything official, a new leak is claiming that it’s already working on the CMF Phone 3 Pro.

This bit of info comes courtesy of Android Headlines, which not only claims that the device will be launching in the not-so-distant future, but also managed to dig up some details about its specs. The publication reckons the device could land by the end of April or sometime in May, mirroring the launch window of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

In terms of specs, the CMF Phone 3 Pro will allegedly feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, marking a substantial shift from last year’s Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. That said, Nothing has used this chipset before, most recently on the recently released Nothing Phone (4a).

As for the battery, Android Headlines says that the device will receive a bigger capacity, around 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh. Moreover, the news outlet notes that the battery will also support 45W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The leaks weren’t able to pinpoint the display size just yet. What we do know so far is that it will reportedly feature a 2,392 x 1,080 AMOLED panel, complete with a centred punch-hole selfie camera up top. The body will also receive a major change, going from a plastic frame to a metal one.

Lastly, the source also notes that the phone will get a minor design tweak on the back, pointing out that the flash has been repositioned and the third camera now sits further away from the two vertically aligned cameras on the left. To illustrate the changes, the source even supplied a rather poorly drawn sketch of the phone’s rear.

Before we wrap things up, it’s worth taking this with some scepticism. While Android Headlines is generally a credible outlet, there’s no way to independently verify the accuracy of its claims at this point.

(Source: Android Headlines)