Over the weekend, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis revealed that the brand is planning to launch another smartphone soon. Around the same time, Nothing began teasing a new product in its usual cryptic fashion. Now, the Indian arm of the company has added to the growing pile of teasers with a not-so-subtle post hinting that the upcoming device is the Phone (4b).

In this post, the brand shared a short video showing a hand sketching out the phone with a 4B pencil. Throughout the video, we get very brief glimpses of the device’s design elements in the form of drawings. Based on the video, the Phone (4b) will likely feature a transparent back panel, much like the rest of the brand’s existing range of handsets.

One notable feature seen in the teaser is a single rear camera. This could suggest that the device will be a more stripped-down alternative to the Phone (4a). Nothing might be targeting a different audience with the upcoming (4b) model. As such, it could launch at a different price point compared to the existing (a) series. That said, this is speculation at this point, since the company has yet to offer much information on the handset. For now, its specifications remain under wraps.

Still, it’s possible that the Nothing Phone (4b) will serve as a more affordable option, since the teasing began around the same time the brand confirmed that there won’t be a new CMF phone this year. With the current memory costs, CMF would not be able to release a phone at its usual price. However, its identity as a budget-focused brand prevents it from making its devices more expensive. On the other hand, Nothing is not bound by the same constraint.

Either way, we’ll likely learn more about the phone as the brand continues to ramp up its teaser campaign. It seems the device will be making its official debut in India pretty soon.

(Source: Nothing India via X)