Malaysia has officially secured broadcast coverage for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament, with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Telekom Malaysia’s Unifi TV appointed as the tournament’s official broadcasters. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the move was part of a joint effort between the government and private sector to ensure Malaysians can watch the tournament “in an inclusive, legitimate and comprehensive manner,” while also delivering high-quality broadcasts nationwide.

Coverage will be spread across multiple platforms, including free-to-air TV via MyTV, as well as OTT services through RTM Klik and Unifi TV. According to Fahmi, all 104 matches will be shown live on Unifi TV, while RTM will air the majority either live or on a delayed basis. “This provides a variety of viewing options for fans,” he said during a press conference earlier today.

The ministry also plans to produce a dedicated Grandstand programme from RTM’s Angkasapuri, primarily in Malay with some English segments. Match updates and highlights will additionally be featured on the national public broadcaster’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme, while smaller-scale public viewing events are set to be organised at selected locations to boost fan engagement.

To support the initiative, the government has allocated RM24 million, with Fahmi noting that additional sponsorships are currently being finalised and will be announced later. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of anti-piracy enforcement, urging the public and platforms to comply with broadcasting regulations. “All parties are urged to play their roles responsibly and enforcement action will continue to be strengthened against any violations,” he said.

The announcement also effectively confirms earlier reports that Telekom Malaysia (TM) was in discussions to secure local broadcast rights for the tournament. Those talks, previously cited by insider sources, appear to have materialised into this joint arrangement with RTM.

Globally, securing broadcast rights for the 2026 edition has proven challenging, with reported fees initially reaching up to US$50 million before being reduced. Several major markets, including India and China, have yet to finalise deals, highlighting the broader difficulty in negotiating rights amid current economic conditions.

To refresh, FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It is scheduled to kick off on 11 June in Mexico City, with the final set to take place on 19 July in New Jersey.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)