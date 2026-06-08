Astro has announced that Euan Smith will be stepping down as the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) after six years with the media and entertainment company. Smith joined Astro in April 2020 as Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) and CEO of TV before the firm promoted him to GCEO in February 2023.

While Astro has yet to name a permanent successor, the firm has appointed Henry Tan as interim GCEO effective 16 June 2026. Tan is no stranger to the position, having previously served as the company’s Group CEO from February 2019 until January 2023 before Smith took over the role.

In its announcement, the media company said that “with the platform transition well advanced, it is timely for a change of leadership at Astro to navigate the business moving forward”. As interim GCEO, Tan will oversee the corporate entity’s overall leadership, performance, and operations, supported by the company’s executive leadership team.

While Tan will take on the role later in the month, Smith will not exit the company entirely, at least not yet. According to the announcement, Euan will provide technical advisory assistance/support to the Board until 6 December 2026.

The firm also thanked Smith for his contributions to the company and wished him well in his future endeavours. During his six-year tenure, Smith oversaw several key initiatives, including the launch of the sooka stick and streaming service and the introduction of Astro One, the company’s simplified subscription package.

(Source: Astro)