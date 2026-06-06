TM has officially revealed the pricing and availability details for its FIFA World Cup 2026 viewing passes. This enables football fans in Malaysia access all 104 matches live through three dedicated World Cup channels via its Unifi TV service for as little as RM50.

To quickly recap, both RTM and Unifi TV were recently confirmed as the tournament’s official broadcasters in the country. The former will provide free-to-air coverage for selected matches, while the latter will serve as the primary platform for viewers who want to catch the entire competition.

Full Tournament Pass From RM50

Unifi TV is offering two pricing tiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 season pass. Existing Unifi TV customers can purchase it for RM50, while non-Unifi TV users can subscribe for RM60.

The season pass will be available from 11 June until 10 July 2026, and includes access not only to the dedicated World Cup channels but also Unifi TV’s catalogue of over 70 premium channels. These include HBO, Cinemax, AXN, beIN SPORTS, SPOTV, tvN Movies, and several others.

For those who only intend to catch selected fixtures, Unifi TV will also offer a RM20 daily pass beginning 12 June 2026.

Available Across Multiple Devices

According to TM, viewers will be able to watch the matches in high definition across Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers through the Unifi TV platform. Besides live broadcasts, the service will also provide match highlights, full replays, and additional tournament-related content throughout the event.

Additionally, business and hospitality customers such as restaurants and cafes will also have access to dedicated commercial packages designed for shared viewing experiences.

Customers can purchase their FIFA World Cup 2026 passes starting today through the dedicated World Cup 2026 promo page via the Unifi website. Existing Unifi users can also subscribe via the MyUnifi app, the Unifi Selfcare Portal, or the Unifi TV 2.0 app.

Available Unifi TV Packs

For those considering a longer-term subscription, Unifi TV currently offers four different content packs catering to different viewing preferences. Pricing differs depending on whether you are an existing Unifi broadband customer or a standalone subscriber.

The entry-level Star Pack costs RM12 per month for Unifi customers and RM16 per month for non-Unifi users. It includes 36 entertainment and family channels, along with access to the Unifi TV 2.0 companion app.

Sports fans can opt for the Sports Pack, which is priced at RM30 per month for Unifi subscribers or RM39 per month for standalone users. The package bundles six premium sports channels, 36 basic channels, as well as access to the beIN SPORTS CONNECT and SPOTV NOW streaming apps.

The Max Pack carries the same RM30 and RM39 monthly pricing structure for Unifi and non-Unifi customers respectively. Instead of sports content, it focuses on premium entertainment by including HBO channels together with an HBO Max Standard subscription.

Finally, the Build-Your-Own Pack allows subscribers to customise their viewing experience by selecting five premium channels and one streaming app, alongside 16 free channels. It costs RM23 per month for Unifi customers and RM30 per month for non-Unifi users.

(Source: TM / Unifi press release)