Astro Malaysia has issued an official response following the government’s confirmation of new broadcasters for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Malaysia. In its statement, the company says it acknowledges the decision while also outlining the factors behind its unsuccessful bid.

As reported earlier, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Unifi TV were named the tournament’s official broadcasters in Malaysia. The arrangement will see all 104 matches aired live on Unifi TV, with RTM carrying most fixtures either live or on a delayed basis across free-to-air and digital platforms, including RTM Klik.

“While we are disappointed that our fair and competitive bid for the FIFA World Cup was not accepted, we are nevertheless pleased that the FIFA World Cup will remain accessible to Malaysian fans,” Astro said in the statement. It also wished the newly appointed broadcasters success in delivering the tournament.

The company added that it remains “committed to delivering innovation and value” to both customers and shareholders, while reflecting on its long-standing role as a World Cup broadcaster. It noted that it had been “honoured to broadcast the FIFA World Cup for the last two decades” and expressed appreciation for the support that helped position it as the “Home of the World Cup” in Malaysia.

However, Astro pointed to several challenges that have reshaped the economics of sports broadcasting in recent years. “Rising costs, driven by inflation and escalating international sports broadcasting rights, have significantly increased the financial investment required,” it said. The company also highlighted piracy as a persistent issue, noting that both the 2018 and 2022 tournaments were widely pirated locally.

Astro further cited operational and commercial constraints, including less favourable match timings and a shorter runway to execute marketing campaigns. According to the company, these factors “further diminished the commercial value to justify a reasonable investment for shareholders, nor a price increase for our customers.”

Despite this, Astro has not ruled out carrying the tournament on its platforms. It revealed that discussions are ongoing with rights holders to potentially bring World Cup matches to its services, including NJOI and its streaming platform Sooka. If successful, the move could extend access to viewers across traditional TV, free-to-air, and mobile devices.

Whether Astro will ultimately secure a carriage deal with RTM and Unifi TV remains unclear for now. That said, further updates could emerge in the coming days or weeks if an agreement is reached.

(Source: Astro [official website])