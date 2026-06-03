Despite ongoing challenges in its AI initiative, Apple continues to develop new AI-driven hardware products. One of the most anticipated is its long-rumoured smart glasses. While previous reports suggested an earlier timeline, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now says the company has pushed the device’s debut to late 2027.

Meanwhile, Gurman also reported that Apple is also working on a lighter mixed-reality headset, often referred to as “Vision Air”, which could arrive as early as 2028 or 2029. The device will reportedly serve as a more affordable and lightweight successor to the Vision Pro.

AI Smart Glasses: Reasons For The Delay

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that delays are not unusual for the tech giant when it comes to developing entirely new product categories. He suggests that while improvements to Siri are expected in the near term, Apple’s broader visual AI capabilities may not yet be ready to support a product launch this year.

The smart glasses will allegedly feature an acetate frame with a familiar eyewear design. Multiple frame styles are reportedly in development, including rectangular, oval, and circular options in both thick and thin profiles as well as a variety of colours. Previous reports noted that the device will come with oval-shaped camera housings, which are a distinctive design element in early prototypes.

Apple will reportedly use the glasses primarily as a hardware platform for Apple Intelligence, with features set to expand over time. According to Gurman, Apple may eventually evolve the product into a health-focused wearable before introducing full augmented reality capabilities in the longer term.

Gurman also notes that Apple sees significant long-term potential in the eyewear market, which could extend to billions of users, including both prescription glasses wearers and casual fashion users. That said, Apple is also aiming to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Vision Air: Development Reportedly Back On Track

Apple is reportedly continuing work on a lighter mixed-reality headset, often referred to as Vision Air, as part of its broader wearable strategy. Earlier reports suggested that development had been deprioritised in favour of smart glasses. However, Gurman now indicates that Apple has resumed investment in the project.

If current timelines hold, smart glasses will likely launch first, with Vision Air following in late 2028 or 2029. Gurman also claims that Apple needs to address design and pricing concerns associated with the Vision Pro, which he previously characterised as a commercial disappointment.

Beyond this, Apple will reportedly avoid launching a major new headset in the short term, aside from possible incremental updates to the existing Vision Pro lineup. The next significant step in the product category is likely to come with Vision Air, which will arrive in the coming years.

(Source: Bloomberg)