Apple is reportedly preparing to make privacy a major selling point for its long-awaited AI overhaul of Siri, which is expected to be unveiled during the company’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) in June. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company plans to position the revamped assistant as a more privacy-conscious alternative to competing AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

The new Siri experience is said to arrive as a standalone app that delivers a more conversational, chatbot-style interface. Under the hood, however, Apple is reportedly relying in part on Google Gemini technology, even as the company attempts to distinguish itself through stricter handling of user data and memory retention. In case you missed it, both the iPhone maker and Google had confirmed this collaboration earlier this year.

One of the more notable reported features is the ability to automatically delete chat histories after a set period. Similar to options already available in Apple’s Messages app, users may reportedly be able to choose whether conversations are erased after 30 days, after one year, or kept indefinitely. That would differ from many competing AI platforms, which typically only offer temporary incognito-style chats rather than persistent, user-controlled retention settings.

Bloomberg also claims Apple plans to place tighter restrictions on how Siri stores and remembers user information. Most major AI chatbots currently rely heavily on memory systems and long-term chat histories to personalise responses and improve future interactions. Apple’s approach, by comparison, may limit how much information can persist and how long it can remain stored.

The company is reportedly betting that growing public concern over AI privacy could help turn some of Apple Intelligence’s current limitations into a competitive advantage. At the same time, Gurman suggested that Apple’s strong emphasis on privacy could also help soften criticism over Siri potentially lagging behind rivals in terms of AI capabilities and features. He also noted that Apple is considering launching the revamped Siri under a beta label, indicating that some further testing is still needed before a full release.

(Source: Bloomberg)