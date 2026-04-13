Apple has quite a few new products set to launch this year. Aside from the recently released MacBook Neo and the long-anticipated foldable iPhone, the tech giant is looking to unveil its AI-powered smart glasses. While the company is far from the first to offer smart glasses, it aims to stand out from its competitors in terms of design.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently testing at least four different styles of frames for the product. Among these is a large rectangular frame, which would be similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban Wayfarers. Other options include a slimmer rectangular design like the glasses worn by CEO Tim Cook, and both large and small oval or circular frames.

Apparently, Apple plans to launch some or all of these variants, and in multiple colourways. As per the report, the company is exploring options like black, ocean blue, and light brown. Much like the bitten fruit brand’s approach with the AirPods, the aim here is to create an instantly recognisable design. Notably, the camera system may feature vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights. This is another visual element that could set the glasses apart from existing models.

Beyond that, Apple is focusing on build quality. Gurman noted that the current iteration of the glasses incorporates acetate. This material is considered more durable and luxurious compared to the standard plastic used by other brands.

Design aside, the glasses are expected to be tightly integrated with the iPhone. Functionally, it will be able to capture videos and photos, as well as handle phone calls, receive phone notifications, and play music. Naturally, wearers will be able to interact with the upgraded Siri. It is worth noting that this model, internally dubbed N50, does not feature a screen. A display-equipped version is in the works, but will only debut later.

For now, Apple is planning to announce the screen-less edition at the end of this year. That said, a proper release will only take place in 2027. This is assuming the company doesn’t run into any issues along the way.

(Source: Bloomberg)