Smartphone theft is a common enough problem that companies have developed measures to prevent perpetrators from having free rein over the user’s device. In the case of iPhones, Apple has rolled out features like Find My and Stolen Device Protection. Now, it looks like the bitten fruit brand is planning to add another layer of security with an anti-snatch function.

According to a recent report by 9to5Mac, Apple is actively working on a feature that will automatically lock an iPhone if the system detects a snatching motion. Apparently, this feature will leverage a multitude of signals, including the phone’s accelerometer. In addition to this, it may measure the device’s distance from a paired Apple Watch.

Once the system determines that the iPhone has been snatched from the owner’s hand, it will automatically lock the phone. Furthermore, the feature may consider the same rules that apply to Stolen Device Protection. These include whether or not the device is connected to a familiar WiFi network and whether it is in a familiar location, such as work or home. Basically, the checks would serve to prevent the feature from triggering unnecessarily.

If the conditions indicate that a theft has occurred, then the feature should restrict access to the device. Basically, some actions will require biometric authentication using either Face ID or Touch ID. Additionally, there will be a delay before certain security settings can be changed. The idea is to keep thieves from resetting the device even if they somehow manage to unlock it.

It is worth noting that Android devices already have a similar anti-snatch feature, called Theft Detection Lock. Google introduced this capability at the tail end of 2024, so Apple is more or less playing catch-up. That said, there is currently no indication on when the iPhone maker will actually roll out this anti-theft measure.

(Source: 9to5Mac)