Apple is expected to showcase iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 next month. While the American tech giant has yet to mention any specifics, it’s quite likely that the long-overdue Siri upgrade may take centre stage during the event. Now, a new leak has revealed what the revamped digital assistant could look like.

This leak originates from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who previously reported on the upcoming changes and features coming with iOS 27. This time, Gurman has shared illustrations of the redesigns. Based on the images, Siri will reside in the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Of course, users will still be able to summon the assistant via the usual methods, including saying “Siri” and holding down the power button.

That said, there will be another way to access Siri. Apparently, users will be able to swipe down from the top center of the iPhone, which will bring up a new “Search or Ask” interface. This interface seems to borrow elements from the existing Search function, including Siri Suggestions. However, it will also introduce new features, such as the ability to launch apps, add calendar appointments, start text messages, and trigger app shortcuts.

According to Gurman, search results will appear in a rich text card that pops out of the Dynamic Island. Other than that, the report notes that swiping down further will open a chatbot-style conversation within the new Siri app. The Search or Ask feature will also include the option to use third-party AI agents. Apparently, there will be a button that provides a drop-down menu of available models.

As for the Siri app itself, it will likely be similar to existing chatbot platforms. Users should be able to interact with the assistant using voice and text, as well as upload images and documents. Chat histories will also supposedly be available, along with the option to automatically delete older conversations.

Siri will also be integrated with the Camera and Photos apps. The report details a dedicated mode that will replace Visual Intelligence. In this mode, users will be able to snap a photo and analyse it with AI or put it through a Google reverse image search. Moreover, the new “Reframe” and “Extend” tools will leverage generative AI to either shift the image perspective or add elements beyond the frame.

With all this in mind, Gurman does mention that Apple usually tests multiple designs of features internally. As such, the final version may end up looking different. We will only know for sure once the company reveals the changes. Fortunately, it may not be a long wait, since WWDC 2026 will commence on 9 June 2026.

(Source: Bloomberg)