Like clockwork, whenever Xiaomi debuts a new lineup of products, whether smartphones or wearables, the company usually ensures that its REDMI sub-brand is not too far behind. This time around, alongside Xiaomi’s latest wave of announcements, REDMI also introduced three new products of its own, including its very first pair of over-ear headphones.

REDMI Headphones Neo

Starting with the star of the show, the REDMI Headphones Neo are easily the most interesting product in the lineup, as they are the brand’s first-ever over-ear headphones. According to the official press release, the headphones offer powerful bass performance alongside capable active noise cancellation (ANC).

To achieve the former, the headphones are equipped with 40mm titanium-coated composite dynamic drivers that are said to deliver deep and punchy bass. As for ANC, REDMI claims the headphones are capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 42dB. Additionally, the company says the noise cancellation can automatically adjust itself based on the surrounding environment.

For calls, the official documents note that the REDMI Headphones Neo feature a triple-microphone AI noise reduction system that is said to help minimise environmental noise during voice calls. Xiaomi’s sub-brand did not reveal the headphones’ battery capacity, but claims they can offer up to 72 hours of usage on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, the headphones support Google Fast Pair. They also allow users to switch seamlessly between two connected devices.

REDMI Buds 8

After months of waiting, we finally have what appears to be the middle child in REDMI’s TWS earbuds lineup: the REDMI Buds 8. We say this because the brand previously launched the Pro variant back in February, while the Lite model made its debut a month earlier.

Family hierarchy aside, the REDMI Buds 8 are equipped with 11mm high-performance dynamic drivers in each earbud. The earbuds also feature five EQ customisation levels, alongside support for 360-degree spatial audio.

As for ANC, REDMI claims the earbuds are capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 50dB, with an effective noise reduction range of up to 4kHz. The Buds 8 also feature a triple-microphone setup that is said to improve call clarity while reducing wind noise at speeds of up to 12m/s.

On the battery front, the company did not specify the playback time for the earbuds alone, but says the Buds 8 can deliver up to 44 hours of total battery life when paired with the charging case. REDMI also claims that a quick 10-minute charge is enough for up to four hours of audio playback.

REDMI Watch 6

Last but not least is the REDMI Watch 6. It features a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen that has an 82% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Meanwhile, it also features an upgraded colour AOD technology so users can still see the screen even under harsh sunlight. On the other hand, the body features a 9.9mm aluminium alloy frame for lightweight durability.

Under the hood, it comes with a 550mAh battery which REDMI claims can last up to 24 days. REDMI claims its new dual L1 antennas for better positioning on either wrist and underwater heart rate detection for swimming. Lastly, like most Xiaomi products today, it runs the company’s own HyperOS 3.

Pricing

As mentioned before, the REDMI Headphones Neo, REDMI Buds 8, and REDMI Watch 6 are now available in Malaysia. They retail for RM399, RM289, and RM469, respectively.

However, to celebrate the release of these new products, the company is offering them at a discounted price for a short period. During this window, customers can take home the Headphones Neo for RM239, the Buds 8 for RM249, and the Watch 6 for RM369. Those interested can purchase the devices at Xiaomi stores nationwide, on mi.com, as well as official Xiaomi stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.