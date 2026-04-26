REDMI has launched quite a number of wireless earbuds these past few months, including the Buds 8 Lite and Buds 8 Pro. However, it seems that the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning to switch things up a little with its next audio product. Online store listings indicate that the company will be releasing its first pair of over-ear headphones, called the Headphones Neo.

Based on these listings, the device will feature 40mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers that deliver a 20Hz-40kHz frequency response. This setup will apparently offer powerful bass and “exquisite tremble” for an overall enhanced experience. Furthermore, the headphones will support USB Audio for wired listening with Hi-Res certification.

In addition to this, the audio accessory will offer up to 42dB of ANC with 3-level adjustable depths. The device will also supposedly feature adaptive noise reduction that can adjust to the different levels of environmental noise.

For connectivity, the Headphones Neo will rely on Bluetooth 5.4. Aside from that, it will allegedly support Google Fast Pair, dual-device connection, and audio sharing. The device will also connect with the Xiaomi Earbuds App, which will allow access to EQ settings.

Finally, the headphones will pack a 600mAh battery. Apparently, this battery will offer up to 72 hours of listening time with ANC disabled. Charging time is said to be under two hours, with a ten-minute charge offering five hours of use.

As per these listings, REDMI will begin offering the Headphones Neo in two colours, namely Obsidian Black and Sand White. After that, a Mist Blue model will be launched sometime in September. On the subject of pricing, one of the stores lists the device at PHP3,299 (~RM215), discounted from PHP4,299 (~RM280). So, it’s quite likely that the headphones will be more of a budget offering.

In any case, the company has yet to officially announce the headphones. It’s also unclear whether the device will be making its way to our shores.

(Source: Xiaomi Online via Lazada Philippines, Alibaba via Notebookcheck)