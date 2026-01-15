In addition to the Redmi Note 15 lineup, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Buds 8 Lite under its Redmi sub-brand. According to the company, the entry-level earbuds offer practicality, with fast charging and durability as some of the highlights.

The buds are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-diaphragm drivers to deliver a balanced and detailed sound. Moreover, they support Bluetooth 5.4, as well as AAC and SBC audio codecs.

Beyond that, the audio accessory comes with up to 42dB wide frequency ANC, with a transparency mode for when the wearer needs to be aware of their surroundings. Meanwhile, dual-mic AI environmental noise cancellation serves to ensure clarity in outdoor calls.

Furthermore, the Redmi Buds 8 Lite pairs with the Xiaomi Earbuds app for more customisation. Listeners can choose between five EQ presets that enhance bass, treble, or voice.

As for battery life, Xiaomi claims that the buds can offer up to eight hours of continuous music playback. That is, on a single charge. This gets stretched to a maximum of 36 hours with the charging case. Speaking of charging, users can supposedly get two hours of listening time after charging the device for ten minutes. Other items on the spec sheet include cross-device connectivity and an IP54 rating for splash resistance.

The Redmi Buds 8 Lite comes in three colourways: Black, White, and Blue. Priced at RM129, the buds are available for purchase online via the Mi store, as well as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. As part of the launch, Xiaomi is offering the earbuds at a discounted price of RM79.