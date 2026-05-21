Xiaomi’s mobile gaming-focused sub-brand POCO has announced the launch of the C81 Pro for the local market. The company notes that it’s the first phone in the C series to make use of HyperOS 3. Though the phone itself may be pretty familiar if you’ve seen it launching in other markets before.

To start off, the POCO C81 Pro has a 6.9-inch HD+ 120 Hz display, with 800 nits of peak brightness. The company did not share the chipset it used for the phone, but on its product page on the official global website, it is listed with a UNISOC T7250 chipset. Powering the phone is a pretty large 6,000 mAh battery, which the brand claims allows the phone to last for two days. That being said, its charging rate is locked to 15W according to the aforementioned product page.

Despite the way it looks, POCO only mentions that the C81 Pro has a 13MP main camera at the back. This leaves the second one listed simply as an “auxiliary lens”. In front, it has an 8MP shooter instead. Software, as mentioned, is centred around the Xiaomi HyperOS 3. This means beyond the usual Android convenience like Google Gemini and Circle to Search, you also get the Xiaomi HyperIsland, the name of which should tell you what inspired it.

As with its global launch, the POCO C81 Pro is available locally with 4GB of RAM, and three storage options. These are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, which are priced at RM399, RM449 and RM529 respectively. Fittingly, available colour options also come in a list of three – Green, Black and Gold. It is available immediately, and you can find it either via the official Xiaomi online store, or via official stores on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.