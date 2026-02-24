As we’ve reported previously, Xiaomi is hosting a global launch event on 28 February. Based on past events, the company typically unveils several other products alongside its main hero item—one of which is the Redmi Buds 8 Pro. However, in a surprising turn of events, the premium earbuds are already available in Malaysia ahead of the scheduled unveiling.

These buds feature improved ANC, LDAC audio codec support, and Dolby Audio tuning for a better audio experience. Oh, and if the name hasn’t tipped you off already, these in-ears serve as the premium counterpart to the previously released Redmi Buds 8 Lite.

In terms of performance, the buds feature what Xiaomi calls a “coaxial triple-driver system”. The website did not disclose how large these drivers are, but it did mention that it can deliver “richer details and more sensitive sound response”. In terms of connectivity, the buds can pair to any relevant device via Bluetooth 5.4.

The earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB across a frequency range of up to 5kHz. Xiaomi also says the buds can sample ambient noise up to 32,000 times per second and automatically adjust the level of cancellation according to the surrounding environment and the way users wear them. In addition to this, the Redmi Buds 8 Pro features a dedicated commuting mode designed for planes, trains, and other public transportation. Meanwhile, the device also includes three microphones per bud with AI noise reduction and wind resistance up to 12m/s.

As for battery, Xiaomi claims that the buds can offer up to eight hours of audio playback on a single charge. This gets stretched to a total maximum of 33 hours with the included case. Moreover, the company says users can get two hours of battery life after charging the device for five minutes. Other details include IP54 dust and water resistance and dual device connection.

The Redmi Buds 8 Pro comes in three different colourways: Glacier Blue, Obsidian Black, and Cloud White. Those interested can purchase the buds for RM299 via Xiaomi’s official website, as well as Shopee and Lazada pages. However, in celebration of its launch, Xiaomi is offering the buds at an early bird price of RM269.

