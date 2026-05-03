Xiaomi sub-brand REDMI is planning to release a new smartwatch for the global market. The Watch 6 has emerged on the company’s official website, roughly six months after its debut in China. Of course, as the name suggests, the wearable will serve as the successor to the Watch 5, which launched on our shores last year.

Based on the new listings, the Watch 6 will come in two variants. These models will more or less be the same, except one will feature NFC support. This variant will offer Mastercard and Visa tap-to-pay capabilities.

Aside from that, the NFC-enabled version will only come in two finishes, namely Obsidian Black and Silver Grey. Meanwhile, the regular Watch 6 will get the same options, plus a Glacier Blue colourway. Regardless of colour, the wearable will sport an aluminium alloy frame and a TPU strap.

Furthermore, the Watch 6 will feature a 2.07-inch square AMOLED display with a 432 × 514 pixel resolution. This panel will come with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The wearable will also get a slight redesign, with the company repositioning the stainless steel crown to accommodate a new button for shortcuts.

For internals, the device will come with the usual fare of sensors for health and fitness tracking, with more than 150 sports modes. Meanwhile, a 550mAh battery will keep the watch running. According to the listings, the wearable can offer up to 24 days of light use, or 12 days of regular use. Other features include an upgraded dual L1 5-system GNSS for more accurate location tracking.

At the moment, it is unclear when the company will formally introduce the REDMI Watch 6. Additionally, details on local availability and pricing are up in the air. For what it’s worth, though, the watch is already listed on the SIRIM database, so we can expect it to launch here sometime in the future.

(Source: Xiaomi [1], [2])