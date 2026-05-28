Alongside the new smartphones, Xiaomi announced a selection of other products for the local market. Among these are the Watch S5, Smart Band 10 Pro, and the Buds 6. If any of these names sound familiar to you, that’s because these devices have previously debuted on the brand’s home turf.

Watch S5

Available in a single 46mm size, the smartwatch packs advanced sports and health monitoring into a slim design measuring 10.99mm. The 46g wearable sports a 1.48-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Furthermore, the watch gets a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Internally, Xiaomi has equipped the device with an 815mAh battery. According to the brand, this cell offers up to 21 days of light use. Aside from that, the watch packs an upgraded 4 LED + 4 PD heart rate sensor, promising more accurate measurements. For sleep tracking, the device offers HRV monitoring, as well as new weekly and monthly reports for more comprehensive insights.

Meanwhile, an improved dual-band, five-system GNSS assures precise location tracking during outdoor activities. Speaking of which, the watch supports over 150 sports modes and introduces a Passion Mode. This feature detects cheering gestures and converts them into data like heart rate, calories burned, and cheer counts.

Other highlights include seamless integration with smartphones, enabling functions like remote photo capture, earphone controls, among other things. The device also integrates with Xiaomi Home.

Smart Band 10 Pro

The Smart Band 10 Pro comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display. This panel has a 480 x 336 pixel resolution and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Crafted with high-strength aluminium, the device offers durability and scratch resistance in a slim and light body weighing 21.6g and measuring 9.7mm. Much like the smartwatch, it gets a 5 ATM rating.

As for the internals, the device packs a 350mAh battery and a “low-power chipset”, allowing it to last up to 21 days with light use. For health tracking, the smart band gets an upgraded PPG module for more accurate heart rate measurements. Additionally, the device offers sleep tracking capabilities and menstrual health insights via a partnership with Clue. For fitness, it offers over 150 sports modes, including track and cycling modes.

Buds 6

The TWS earbuds sport a lightweight build and an ergonomic semi-in-ear design that reduces pressure and discomfort. Furthermore, each bud weighs approximately 4.4g and packs an 11mm triple-magnet dynamic driver with a 24k gold-plated diaphragm. This setup promises impactful bass, as well as crisp and clear highs.

Further enhancing the audio experience is the master-tuning by the Harman Golden Ear Team, which introduces Harman Master Mode and Harman AudioEFX. Meanwhile, Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology offers high-resolution, lossless audio. For an immersive listening experience, the audio accessory comes with head-tracking features. Naturally, you get ANC, which is handled by a system of three mics and AI processing.

As for battery life, the buds offer up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. With the charging case, that gets stretched to a maximum of 35 hours.

Availability and pricing

The wearables are currently available through Xiaomi stores nationwide. Alternatively, they can be acquired via the Mi online store, as well as the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

On the subject of pricing, the Watch S5 is available for RM799. That is, if you’re getting the Black or Silver models. The Ceramic Blue and Jungle Green variants come at a pricier RM899. Meanwhile the Smart Band 10 Pro and Buds 6 are priced at RM399 and RM499 respectively.

With all this in mind, though, the brand is offering the products at a discounted price as part of the launch promotion. During this period, customers can get the Black or Silver Watch S5 for RM659.

Similarly, the price for the Ceramic Blue and Jungle Green versions have been knocked down to RM719. As for the Smart Band 10 Pro, it gets a discounted price of RM289. Finally, the Buds 6 currently retails for RM399.

(source: Xiaomi press release)