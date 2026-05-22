Samsung is expected to expand its range of foldable smartphones sometime in July, with a supposed wide-screen model joining the mix. At the same time, though, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is exploring other unconventional designs for its devices. A recently surfaced patent describes a phone with a rollable screen.

This patent is dated 5 May 2026, but was originally filed back in June 2023. In any case, Wearview and seasoned leakster @xleaks7 shared mockups of the device based on the illustrations included in the document.

A moving camera module

As outlined in the patent, the smartphone’s screen expands sideways. What’s interesting here is that Samsung’s take on the design involves placing the camera module on the moving section of the body.

When the device is in its default closed state, the lenses sit in a cutout in the frame. This makes for a clean and fairly discreet look. At a glance, it fits in with the brand’s existing handset lineup, with the distinctive vertically aligned cameras. This pill-shaped module then slides out of the slot as the screen stretches outward.

With the display fully extended, the device goes from looking like a typical bar smartphone to something akin to a tablet. If you’re familiar with foldables, then this shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Both folding and rolling designs essentially address the need to pack a big screen into a compact build.

Of course, the patent includes the technical details of this device. Aside from a flexible display, movable housing, and cameras, it equips an antenna module, sensors, and processors. Basically, all the stuff you need in a working smartphone. The document goes on to explain how the device determines aspects like UI placement and camera alignment as the screen slides out.

Prototypes in the wild

It does go without saying that patents don’t necessarily translate to existing commercial products. After all, Samsung has been toying with the idea for quite a while now, but we have yet to see the tech appear in its device lineups. That said, the company has shown off a few prototypes over the years.

During MWC 2026, Samsung Display exhibited a “mobile slidable” concept. Unlike the device depicted in the patent, though, this one stretches vertically. Based on images and videos of the prototype, it doesn’t seem to expand much. Apparently, it goes from 5.1 to 6.7 inches.

Naturally, Samsung is not the only brand to delve into the form factor. Lenovo has previously showcased its rollable laptops and smartphones. In fact, the former has evolved into an actual consumer product.

And then there is the LG Rollable, which never saw a proper release. As it stands, there are a few units in the hands of some lucky individuals. Last month, the phone emerged in a teardown video on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, revealing its secrets along with its internals.

A future for rollables?

Given that many companies have been developing rollable designs, one may wonder why they didn’t really catch on. On paper, it certainly sounds like a neat idea. The sliding screens make for a seamless, uninterrupted viewing experience. You won’t need to stop and unfold your phone, which at this point is becoming a struggle thanks to the slim designs.

Moreover, rollables don’t have the crease issue. Every foldable is plagued with a line running down the middle of the main screen. This is a big enough problem that companies devote much of their time and resources to engineering solutions. And sure, modern models boast crease-free screens, but at this point it’s hard to tell how they’ll fare after a couple of years.

So, why aren’t phone makers rushing to push out rollables instead? Well, it likely has to do with complexity. Foldables feature static hinges, which users have to manipulate manually. In comparison, rollables require motorised moving parts, which are more complicated systems. Aside from being costlier to produce, they come with the added risk of mechanical failures over time. Essentially, rollables would be less durable than foldables.

For now, it seems unlikely that companies will be willing to release a rollable phone anytime soon. And even if we were to see one in the near future, it will probably come with its fair share of teething troubles.

(Source: USPTO via Wearview)