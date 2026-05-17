ASUS recently announced its new ROG NUC 16. The mini PC has been refreshed, fitted with the latest Intel Arrow Lake-HX Plus and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series.

Specs-wise, the NUC 16 is fitted with the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, a 24-core CPU featuring eight P-Core and 16 E-Cores, plus an NPU with 13 TOPS performance. It has a boost clock of 5.5GHz for the P-Cores and 4.7GHz for the E-Cores.

“Armed with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus, the ROG NUC 16 delivers improved gaming performance versus the previous-generation ROG NUC. It supports up to 128GB of DDR5-6400 memory, ensuring smoother high-FPS gameplay and faster responsiveness.”

Other specifications of the NUC 16 include support up to 128GB DDR5-5600 RAM, although the system comes with a standard 16GB by default. Additionally, it supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series laptop GPUs, and more specifically, up to an RTX 5080. Other specs include support of to 4TB for PCIe 4.0 SSDs or 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs. By default, ASUS provides up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 for as a standard configuration

“Compact yet powerful, the ROG NUC 16 raises the bar with AI-enhanced performance. It features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU and supports NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 with ML-based Super Resolution and Multi-frame generation for faster, smoother gameplay. Its updated Super Resolution transformer model delivers improved lighting, finer details, and clearer motion, benefiting real-time rendering, video editing, and up to 8K creative workloads. In addition, users can unleash creativity and generate images at unprecedented speed with NVIDIA Studio. For AAA gaming, DLSS 4.5 can reduce latency and generate up to five additional frames per rendered frame, enabling a more fluid and immersive experience.”

In terms of connectivity, the NUC 16 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Ports-wise, the mini PC comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two HDMI 2.1 FRL, two DisplayPort 2.1, and one LAN port. Powering the whole thing is a 380W power adapter.

At the time of writing, ASUS Malaysia did not provide local pricing or availability.

(Source: ASUS)