Lenovo has been on a roll with its unconventional laptop designs. Last year, it released the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, which features a display that extends vertically. Now, at CES 2026, the company is showing off two more devices that build on the idea of rolling displays.

At this point, these laptops are only prototypes and not finished products for commercial release. So, for now it’s uncertain whether they will end up on the market.

ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept

The first of these devices is the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept. For the most part, it seems quite similar to the original design, with one very obvious difference. The version showcased in 2022 hides much of the display in the chassis when it’s not extended. In contrast, the new prototype wraps the OLED screen around the lid. This turns it into a secondary world-facing display.

According to Lenovo, this touchscreen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, promising durability alongside functionality. Apparently, the outward-facing panel can display widgets when the laptop is closed.

Sliding a finger along the screen extends the screen from a more compact 13.3 inches to a much taller 15.9 inches. And thanks to the see-through part of the lid, the rolling mechanism is visible in this mode.

Beyond that, Lenovo has packed the device with some AI-powered features, including live translation and a voice assistant. The laptop also features some lid-closed interactions. For instance, the user can knock the cover to extend the display slightly, making it easier to open.

Legion Pro Rollable Concept

For those of you keeping up with the leaks, this one probably comes as no surprise. Images of the Legion Pro Rollable showed up online, along with some of its specifications. Now, the official announcement more or less confirms what was previously covered.

Essentially, the prototype is designed as a top-tier gaming laptop intended for esports athletes training for high-level competitions. Based on the Legion Pro 7i, it comes with a screen that extends horizontally from both ends.

This Lenovo PureSight OLED display starts off at 16 inches in what the company calls Focus Mode. In Tactical Mode, the screen expands to 21.5 inches, while Arena Mode stretches the display to its maximum size of 24 inches.

Aside from featuring top-spec Intel Core Ultra processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the Legion Pro Rollable packs AI-driven features. These include gaming-specific tools like scene detection, cursor tracking, adaptive lighting, as well as game assistance.

(Source: Lenovo [1], [2], The Verge)