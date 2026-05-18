South Korean tech giant Samsung first revealed the Music Studio 5 and 7 speakers ahead of this year’s CES. You could see this as something adjacent to the Music Frame, which pulls double duty as both an audio product as well as a piece of interior decor. Both are now available for the local market, for those who are looking to add them to their functional decorations list.

When it was first unveiled, Samsung described the Music Studio 5 as a 2.1-channel speaker, featuring a four-inch woofer and a pair of tweeters. Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 6.0 as well as WiFi, but the specific version of the latter was not mentioned on its official page. It comes with a few smart features, including Auto Volume, which actually normalises volume differences between content played rather than adjusting based on environmental noises. Then there’s AI Dynamic Bass Control, which uses machine learning to analyse and correct “distortion caused by the woofer unit’s vibration”.

Beyond the speaker itself, there’s also support for Q-Symphony, which lets it work with a TV and other compatible speakers and soundbars in the room to provide spatial audio. Up to five speakers can be linked this way. Or, remove the TV and up to 10 speakers can be linked together for general music listening. And for this, there’s Spotify Tap, assuming you’ve linked an account to it.

As for the Samsung Music Studio 7, this is instead a 3.1.1-channel speaker which features all that comes with the Music Studio 5, and more. One such addition is HDMI eARC output, when the wireless and Optical inputs are not enough.

The Samsung Music Studio 5 is priced locally at RM999, while the Music Studio 7 costs RM1,999 instead. For a limited time, the former comes with a RM200 rebate, while the latter has a RM400 rebate. It’s unclear when this rebate will run out. Also, despite being depicted in both black and white, it looks like only the latter is available locally.

(Source: Samsung [1], [2])