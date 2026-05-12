Lenovo is planning to launch a new handset in China pretty soon. Despite looking more like a Motorola product, the Legion Y70 2026 is a gaming smartphone. In fact, it is the brand’s first gaming phone in quite a while. Ahead of the official launch, Lenovo has shared some details on the device, including its key specifications.

Starting with the display, the upcoming handset will feature a BOE Q10 panel. This screen will measure 6.82 inches and offer a “2K” resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. Furthermore, the company has claimed that this display is more energy-efficient compared to those equipped on competing devices.

Under the hood, the company is equipping the phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Note that this is the non-Elite version. Regardless, this will be paired with LPDDR5X “Ultra” RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will also come with a 10W thermal conductivity gel and a large vapour chamber to keep things cool.

Furthermore, a 8,000mAh battery will be on board. Lenovo claims that this cell can power up to 19.3 hours of gameplay and 57.6 hours of runtime. Aside from that, the battery will support 90W fast charging and bypass charging.

On the imaging end, the Legion Y70 2026 will pack a triple camera setup on the rear. The main snapper will use a 50MP Sony LYT-710 lens. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a “2-in-1 anti-overexposure and anti-flicker” sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the phone will equip a 32MP selfie shooter.

Other features include IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will be offered with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This model will cost CNY3,999 (~RM2,314). That said, it’s unclear whether other configurations will be available.

As previously revealed, the device will debut in China on 19 May 2026. However, Lenovo has yet to disclose any plans for a global launch.

(Source: Lenovo via Notebookcheck)