We previously saw the Lenovo Legion Go 2 getting a price hike earlier in the month. This has hit the whole world, even if it has affected us to a lesser degree. More recently, it looks like even the Legion Go S has been hit as well. We have also been hit, but things are a bit more complicated for the local market. But we’ll get to that in a bit.

For context, The Verge reports that in the US, the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS, the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has gone from US$599.99 (~RM2,375) to US$1,049 (~RM4,152), almost double what it was before. This market also features a model of the Lenovo Legion Go S running SteamOS, but with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme instead. This model also got its price nearly doubled, going from US$829.99 (~RM3,285) to US$1,579.99 (~RM6,254). The report does mention that the Windows Z1 Extreme model has gone up to US$1,049.99 (~RM4,156), but did not mention its price prior to the hike.

Oddly enough, the report also mentions the possibility of a second generation Lenovo Legion Go S being on the way. This is due to the fact that the current model has on occasion appeared with the Gen 1 suffix in Google searches. That being said, it’s not something that we could replicate on our end.

As mentioned, things are a bit more complicated locally. Initially, the launch model of the Lenovo Legion Go S for Malaysia had the same specs as the Z2 Go model mentioned above, only it ran Windows 11 rather than SteamOS. And that was priced at RM3,299 at the time. Now, looking at its page on the official website, the company lists the handheld PC with the latter operating system instead, and a price tag of RM3,549 instead. For what it’s worth, it does have an 8% discount currently going for it. But on the flip side, the page also says that it’s “no longer available” when you actually try to buy it.

For now, Lenovo has not publicly stated the reason behind these price changes, and it’s doubtful that it ever will. But no prizes for anyone who guessed that the current memory shortage crisis is to blame for that. And while we’ve known that things are unlikely to get better until at least 2030, recent reports paint a much more dire picture than initially expected.

(Source: Lenovo, The Verge)