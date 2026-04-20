Lenovo previously teased its upcoming Legion Y70 smartphone. Despite using the name of an existing phone, it sports a new look that is still reminiscent of a Motorola device. The company did not reveal much of the phone, beyond saying that it will have AI features for gaming. A new teaser has since emerged that shows a better look of the phone in video form. It also contains a specific release date, but is otherwise devoid of details.

As before, this comes via the Lenovo Legion Weibo account.The video only really gives a better view of the Lenovo Legion Y70 from the back. Then it shows hints of what the company may call the Legion ecosystem, as silhouettes of a laptop, and perhaps portable speakers, are visible here. And for those who care about sponsorships, the brand is also affiliated with the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Machine translating the caption for the post though reveals an interesting claim. There’s a part that reads “play PC games in the palm of your hand”. It’s not the first time we’ve heard this specific lofty claim, but as always, the proof is in the pudding. And per the clip, said pudding is being served on 19 May.

As mentioned, Lenovo hasn’t revealed much of the Legion Y70 besides the way it looks. But from the way it does look, there’s speculation that the phone is a rebadged Motorola Edge 70. And that phone had a 6.7-inch 1,229 x 2,712 120 Hz OLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, as well as a 4,800 mAh battery. It remains to be seen if this is exactly what the new phone packs, but with the launch being about a month away, it’s not too long a wait before we find out more.

(Source: Weibo)