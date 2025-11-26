True to its word, Qualcomm officially pulled back the veil from the Snapdragon 8 Gen5 chipset today. The mobile processor is technically a lesser version of the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 that was announced near the end of September this year.

“Snapdragon 8 Gen5 is an incredibly fast mobile SoC – it features the custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU, fueling peak speeds up to 3.8 GHz. Along with faster speeds, this Mobile Platform delivers a remarkable 36% performance improvement and 76% better web browsing responsiveness. This leap in processing power enables smoother multitasking, faster responsiveness, and enhanced efficiency across demanding applications. Complementing the CPU, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU features our innovative sliced architecture, which unlocks higher clock speeds and boosts gaming and graphics performance by 11%.”

“As the demand for premium smartphones continues to surge, Snapdragon 8 Gen5 is perfectly positioned to meet and exceed consumers’ evolving expectations. We’ve reimagined our 8 series family, putting premium performance into the hands of more consumers worldwide,” Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset, Qualcomm Technologies, said. “Snapdragon 8 Gen5 places users at the center of their mobile experiences, empowering them with the speed, intelligence, and efficiency they need to perform at their peak and unlock their full creative potential.”

The Snapdragon 8 Gen5 is expected to roll out to several flagship devices later this year, including models from IQOO, OnePlus, and vivo, to name a few.

