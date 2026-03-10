“Hybrid AI is no longer an option”. That’s the overall tone that is being used on the Lenovo Tech World 2026 kicked off in Hong Kong today. As is the current trend, the main theme at the brand’s annual event was focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more importantly for Lenovo, how it is applying the medium to its business and services, and how it is helping its clients with its beefed-up solutions.

Here’s a short list of what we thought were interesting, along with some nuggets of information that were shared with us behind closed doors.

Hybrid AI

Enterprise isn’t an avenue that we usually or typically cover, but again, as the use and application of AI in the industry as a whole has become, for lack of a better word, rampant. Beneath the surface, Lenovo is splitting its AI services into two: Personal AI and Enterprise. Above it? It’s called Hybrid AI.

Personal AI

Let’s start with Personal AI and a brief explanation about it. Personal AI is, as its namesake suggests, a form of artificial intelligence that, these days, is personally tweaked using the current and modern forms of Generative AI, as well as Agentic AI (we’ve actually got an article explaining how this works), to interact, learn, formulate, and tailor an AI agent that best serves your needs, habits, and mannerisms.

Just like how Agentic AI is an off-shoot of Generative AI and fairly new, it’s not necessarily the same with Personal AI. Technically speaking, we’ve had personal AI assistants for a while: Siri, Gemini , and Alexa are three of the main examples that we currently use.

Siri, in this case, is technically the more “wisened” of the trio, both with regard to how long it’s been along, as well as the time and effort Apple has spent to get it into the state it is now. Ironically, the AI assistant is trained using Gemini, the multimodal LLM developed by its rival, Google. But make no mistake, however they dress it up, Personal AI is at its core, a form of Agentic AI. At the end of the day, its function is to be something close to, or akin to, a digital twin of the user.

Qira

One example of Personal AI in action was shown with Lenovo Qira, the brand’s very own cross-platform AI assistant. To cut a very long story short, think of a digital AI assistant like Gemini, ChatGPT, or Siri, condense it into a closed-loop program with Agentic AI-based tools, use it to link multiple devices together, which in this case, was a laptop, tablet, and Motorola RAZR smartphone, and that’s Qira.

In its demonstration, Qira was basically tasked with purchasing a laptop by a simple prompt and command, starting with the phone, and concluding on the laptop. Once prompted, it proceeds to search for the product, scour it through existing online stores, and place it into the basket, before finally prompting the user for their confirmation to purchase it.

Another demonstration of Qira in action was having it send out an email attached with a file. All the person on the floor needed to do was to prompt it, and it just wrote out the body of the email and attached the file in question. Simple as that.

Enterprise AI

The whole idea of Lenovo’s Hybrid AI is more prominent with its Enterprise AI segment. So, the condensed version of this section is that the flowchart for this form of Agentic AI comprises three parts: an AI Library, an AI Factory, and AI Services.

Again, in the spirit of keeping things simple to understand and condensed, these three elements all work together to create an Agentic AI platform that allows Lenovo and, in turn, its clients to shift from pilot to production, and at scale.

Another application of its Hybrid AI platform in Enterprise is robotics. In this case, two Chinese companies, Yunji Technology and WeRide, are clients of Lenovo. Yunji uses the PC brand’s technology to power “robot dogs” used here in Hong Kong, and more specifically, the Water Department of the SAR, to remotely check on the pumps or be used in situations where there is a possibility of harmful gas leaks being present.

The other Chinese company, WeRide, uses Lenovo’s Enterprise AI to power their Robotaxis. The name’s really self-explanatory: driverless taxis that are trained to navigate the roads without a driver behind the wheel. And like all self-driving automobiles, there is a ridiculous amount of data being created and passed through the servers.

Behind closed door sessions, we did ask Lenovo if they could disclose which of the NVIDIA’s GPU model it was using – basically, if it was Blackwell, Hopper, or even Rubin – to which it, sadly, was unable to divulge which GPUs they were actually using with their Gigafactory, but the fact that they did make mention of said GPUs confirmed that NVIDIA definitely has a finger in its pie, especially in AI inferencing.

Lenovo And FIFA World Cup 2026

Yes, Lenovo is the official partner of FIFA and will be deploying its AI-powered technology throughout all 16 cities within the US, Canada, and Mexico, during the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Through Lenovo, FIFA will be deploying several technologies both on-field and off-field. On the field, the company will be leveraging its AI-powered stabilisation for the Referee’s POV camera, which will give fans a view of the field, but with the added benefit of the aforementioned stabilisation technology.

And that’s just one of a handful of features that Lenovo is offering to FIFA. Other technologies that leverage its Agentic AI ambitions include creating digital twins of each player, and allowing its systems to analyse past games, player habits and playstyles, and then running all that data through its datacentres, which then churns out different scenarios, solutions, and then presents them to the coaches and players, creating a potential play-by-play for future matches.

And again, that is a lot of data to comb through, primarily generated from the video footage capture on the field in real-time. While Lenovo didn’t specify how much data from FIFA flows through their cables, they did tell us that, even as a technology partner for F1, it was dealing with more than 650TB of data at any given time.