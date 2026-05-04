Back in March, vivo unveiled new additions to its X300 flagship smartphone lineup, including the X300 Ultra and the X300 FE. At the time, both models were already listed on the SIRIM database, indicating that they will be debuting locally at some point. And now, the brand has opened pre-orders for the devices.

As with the other members in the series, the duo comes with imaging systems tuned by ZEISS. However, the phones occupy different niches, with the Ultra model promising “cinematic-grade” performance. Meanwhile, the FE variant serves as a compact and versatile option.

X300 Ultra

If you’ve been keeping up with vivo, the X300 Ultra should be familiar by now. The top-of-the-line variant made an appearance at MWC 2026 shortly before its China debut. But to recap, the premium handset sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Internally, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6,600mAh battery.

Of course, it is worth noting that these details are based on the model launched in the brand’s home market. So, it’s possible that some specifications may change once the X300 Ultra lands on our shores. In any case, vivo has revealed that the phone will come in two colours, namely Steppe Green and Volcano Black.

Beyond that, the company confirmed that the phone will feature dual 200MP cameras. This arrangement includes a 35mm documentary lens and an 85mm gimbal-grade APO telephoto camera. Completing the setup is a 14mm ultra-wide shooter.

Furthermore, vivo is releasing two telephoto extender lenses to go with the phone. The first of these is the 200mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, which the company claims is lighter than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the 400mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 offers up to 4.7x zoom. Other than that, the brand announced the vivo Imaging Grip Kit.

X300 FE

Visually, the X300 FE is the odd one out. This more modest model sports a horizontal camera bar and will be available in three finishes: Mist Purple, Glow White, and Luxe Black. According to vivo, the phone’s compact body measures 7.99mm thick, allowing for convenient one-handed operation.

In terms of specifications, it will feature a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 100x hyper zoom. As with the Ultra variant, the X300 FE will support the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2.

Pre-order perks

Both phones are available for pre-order until 22 May 2026. As usual, the brand is offering exclusive benefits for the early birds out there. Those pre-ordering the X300 Ultra can get a RM900 cash rebate, as well as a COMAN Aluminium Photography Tripod worth RM299. Meanwhile, those purchasing the X300 FE can get a JBL Speaker worth RM299 and vivo Buds Pro worth RM199. Regardless of model, customers can get vivo Care benefits, which include a 1 plus 1 year extended warranty and 180 days of screen crack protection.

For those getting the vivo X300 Ultra Photography Kit, the brand is offering a 30% discount on the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 and Gen 2 Ultra. On the other hand, those purchasing the X300 FE Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Kit can get RM300 off the Telephoto Extender. Both options come with a free storage bag worth RM159.

In addition to these offers, customers can get the phones through 24-month 0% interest instalment plans, although these are only available through vivo Concept Stores. Beyond that, the brand is offering discounts with select bank partners, as well as trade-in options.

(Source: vivo press release)