Last week, vivo promised that it will be launching the V70 FE in Malaysia. And true to its word, the brand has brought the smartphone to our shores. Of course, this “Fashion Edition” has already made its global debut in Indonesia recently, so its specifications aren’t exactly a secret at this point.

In case you missed it though, the latest addition to the V70 family sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. This panel comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. Other than that, the phone features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. This gets paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, storage options include 256GB and 512GB. Keeping the device powered is a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging and bypass charging. For software, it runs on Android 16 via OriginOS 6.

On the imaging end, the vivo V70 FE equips a 200MP main shooter with OIS on the rear. This camera uses a Samsung HP5 1/1.56-inch sensor. Meanwhile, the accompanying ultra-wide lens is an 8MP unit with a 120-degree FOV. As usual, the Aura Light is also present on the camera module. Flipping the device around, you get a 32MP snapper for selfies.

The vivo V70 FE comes in three colourways, namely Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Urban Silver. At the moment, the phone is available for pre-order until 17 April 2026. Those interested can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores.

On the subject of pricing, the base 8GB+256GB variant retails for RM1,599. Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB model gets a RM1,799 price tag. There is also an 8GB+512GB version, which goes for RM1,999. However, this particular model is only available online and through telco partners.

In conjunction with the official launch, vivo is offering free gifts worth RM1,256 during the pre-order period. These include the Buds Air3 and the V Selection Watch V3, as well as 365 Days vivo Care Extended Warranty and 180 Days vivo Care Screen Protection. The brand is also throwing in a RM100 pre-order rebate. Naturally, the free gifts are subject to stock availability.

Aside from that, customers can benefit from 0% instalment payment plans with cashback through bank partners including Public Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB Bank, and Affin Bank. The company is also offering Buy Now, Pay Later options through SPay Later and PayLater by Grab.