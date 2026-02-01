The vivo V lineup is set for another refresh with the V70 models coming soon. While the brand has not revealed a specific launch date yet, it has confirmed that the handsets will be arriving in India sometime this month. Additionally, the phone maker has revealed the designs and some of the key specifications.

Based on the promo page, it seems that the V70 series will comprise two models, namely the base V70 and a V70 Elite. In terms of design, the company has yet again chosen to make some pretty noticeable changes. While its predecessors feature a pill-shaped camera module, the ones on the upcoming models sport a squarish look.

Additionally, the brand has confirmed that the two models will come in a Passion Red colour, with a Lemon Yellow option for the base V70. On the other hand, the V70 Elite will also come in Sand Beige and Authentic Black.

Key Specifications

The V70 lineup features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Additionally, the phones are equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner which supports wet touch. Aside from that, the devices boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

As per vivo India’s announcement, the V70 Elite packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Although it made no mention of the vanilla version, previous leaks indicate that it will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Other confirmed features include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, as well as a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. On the software side, the phones will run Android 16 via OriginOS 6, with vivo promising four OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Naturally, the V70 lineup benefits from the brand’s longstanding partnership with ZEISS. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a 50MP telephoto lens. Completing the set is an ultra-wide shooter. While the company did not offer any other details on this lens, it may feature an 8MP resolution. For selfies, a 50MP camera lives in a punch-hole cutout.

According to vivo, the cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps. Of course, there will be some AI-driven photography features, including AI Petal Shower Portrait and AI Magic Weather. There is also an AI Holi Portrait feature, but this will be limited to India only, and for a short time to boot. Apparently, it will only be available from 16 February until 15 March 2026.

Local Availability

While there is no confirmed launch date yet, the availability of the time-limited feature hints at an Indian debut around 16 February 2026. That said, this does not mean that the phones will be arriving on our shores at the same time.

For now, the brand has not said anything about a local launch, although the V70 is already listed on SIRIM. Worth noting that the Elite version is absent from the database, which could mean that we won’t be getting it. Other than that, it seems that the brand may release a V70 FE model here instead.

(Source: vivo [1], [2], GSMArena)