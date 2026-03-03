vivo has finally unveiled its latest flagship, the X300 Ultra, at MWC 2026. The company previously claimed that the device would represent its “most advanced exploration to date in mobile imaging and videography,” and it delivered with a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor and a 400mm ZEISS telephoto extender lens.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the company didn’t share any major revelations about the handset’s specs, like chipsets, batteries, and so on. However, Engadget reports that the device’s camera will likely feature 4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR recording. Moreover, the publication cited a vivo representative who said that the company cannot yet disclose the primary camera sensor, which will likely play a key role in advancing the device’s video capabilities.

Before we move on, let’s focus on the lens. The official international press release names the 400mm attachment the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and claims it delivers “a full 200MP optical output, producing pristine image quality even at a 1600mm digital crop.”

Engadget reports the camera mount is the same as the X200 Pro, so the device automatically recognises any connected lens. This means the first-gen telephoto extender is also compatible with Vivo’s latest flagship.

For image stabilisation, the device relies on a “gimbal-grade” OIS and motion-tracking focus. Though we don’t know the full extent of the stabilisation, we know for a fact that it’s going to be essential for image quality, especially at high zoom levels.

Next are the video capabilities. vivo is taking smartphone videography very seriously, going so far as to unveil a “pro-grade Camera Cage” made in collaboration with SmallRig. The press release spells the accessory as “Camera Cage”, so we can assume that is its official name.

Based on the image provided, the accessory features a compact rig design with two hand grips on either side of the body. The press release states the expandable cage has multiple cold shoe mounts with quick-release ports that make it easier to slot in things like lights and microphones. Based on the images provided, it seems that you can also connect the cage to a tripod.

The cage also has a physical button for “tactile shutter and zoom adjustment” and a multi-level cooling fan that can help keep the device cool while recording. Additionally, the rig comes with what vivo calls the “External Lens Expansion Frame”, which accommodates the aforementioned telephoto extender.

It’s worth noting that the X300 Ultra is compatible with a grip extender. However, both the publication and the press release seem to have omitted any details about it.

Unfortunately, the company has not yet revealed how much the device and its accessories will go for. As a price reference, the X300 Pro had a launch price of RM4,699; the ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit retailed at RM999 at launch, and the PGYTECH Imaging Grip Kit was priced at RM599 when it launched.

Of course, it’s still unclear when these items will reach the market, locally or internationally. However, the fact that the company is already showcasing the device suggests that it could be released within a few months at the earliest. All we can do now is wait for further announcements or maybe some leaks.

(Source: Engadget, vivo, via PR Newswire)