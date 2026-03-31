At the start of this month, vivo showcased the X300 Ultra at MWC 2026 Barcelona. During the event, the brand kept most of the smartphone’s specifications under wraps, only highlighting its imaging capabilities. But now, the veil has been fully lifted with the device’s official launch in China. Alongside it, the company released the X300s.

Both of these phones serve as the latest members of vivo’s flagship X300 series, joining the base and Pro variants that debuted last year. Naturally, the newcomers boast cameras tuned by ZEISS. In addition to this, there are optional photography kits to go with the phones.

X300 Ultra

Starting with the star of the show, the X300 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch Ultra XDR AMOLED display with a 3,168 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 144HZ refresh rate. This panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Beyond that, the device comes with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and an IP69K rating. Unlike its precursor, the handset lacks a capacitive camera button.

Internally, the phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. This gets paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Meanwhile, storage starts at 256GB and goes up to 1TB. Notably, the 1TB variant comes with support for satellite communication. Either way, the phone sports a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. For software, it runs on Android 16 via OriginOS 6.

Of course, the highlight is the camera setup. The main camera uses a 200MP 1/1.12-inch Sony Lytia 901 sensor with OIS. Alongside the primary shooter, the phone boasts a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto lens. According to vivo, this sensor offers twice as fast autofocus with reduced power consumption. Finally, there is a 50MP 1/1.28-inch ultrawide snapper. For selfies, it gets a 50MP front camera.

Furthermore, the brand has also optimised the phone’s camera system for videos. All cameras feature optical stabilisation, along with 3D LUT import support, and multi-focal 4K 120fps 10-bit Log video support.

As for the optional accessories, the photography kit features a 400mm 17.4x teleconverter called the Cannon 400, plus a 200mm 8.7x teleconverter known as Lipstick 200. There’s also a camera grip.

X300s

While the Ultra model serves as the top-of-the-line premium option, the X300s sits between the vanilla version and the Pro. Like the latter, this variant sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz OLED display with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixel resolution. However, this panel does not support Dolby Vision.

For internals, the phone gets the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset as its Pro sibling. This is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Like the rest of the lineup, the phone runs on OriginOS 6.

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On the imaging end, the phone sports a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 200MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB main sensor. Alongside the primary camera is a 50MP 1/1.95-inch telephoto lens, as well as a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, the front features a 50MP selfie snapper.

Compared to the Ultra model, the photography kit for the X300s is more modest, with a 200mm teleconverter lens. Other than that, it includes a mounting plate and a dedicated case.

Availability outside China

Right now, the two phones have only been released on vivo’s home turf. The X300 Ultra comes in three colourways and has a starting price of CNY6,999 (~RM4,077). Meanwhile, the X300s is offered in four colours, with the base configuration priced at CNY4,999 (~RM2,912).

The vivo X300 Ultra will be heading for the global markets, but the company has yet to disclose a release date. For what it’s worth, the phone has already appeared on the SIRIM database, so we could see a local launch sometime soon. That said, the X300s is absent here, and there is no word on whether it will debut globally either.

(Source: vivo [1], [2])