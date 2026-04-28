Huawei has confirmed its upcoming “Innovative Product Launch” event will take place on 7 May in Bangkok, Thailand. The company also released a short teaser video that hints at several devices it may unveil during the presentation.

Upcoming Devices

Though it only made a brief appearance on the trailer, the headliner product is expected to be the Nova 15 Max, the latest addition to the Nova 15 series. As the naming convention suggests, it is the sequel to last year’s Nova 14 series. Fun fact: other markets call this phone the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max.

According to reports, the Nova 15 Max could feature a 6.84-inch OLED display with a 2,756 x 1,272 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Sources also claim that it may run on Huawei’s Kirin 8000 chip, paired with up to 512GB of storage, along with a 50MP main camera.

Huawei is also expected to introduce a new wearable, namely the Watch Fit 5 series. Succeeding last year’s Watch Fit 4 series, the lineup will supposedly include the standard Watch Fit 5 and a Pro variant. From what we can tell so far, the new models appear to retain a similar design, with minimal physical changes.

Last is the new MatePad tablet, which GSMArena claims to be the MatePad Pro Max. Unfortunately, unlike the other two products, we don’t know much about the tablet, except that it comes with stylus support based on the video.

SIRIM Listings

With the launch date fast approaching, we checked whether these devices will reach Malaysia. A quick check on SIRIM’s database reveals that both the Nova 15 Max and Watch Fit 5 series are on the list, suggesting that Huawei could release them locally soon.

According to the organisation, the Nova 15 Max received its certification on 13 April. Meanwhile, the Watch Fit 5 and Watch Fit 5 Pro obtained their approvals on 6 April and 1 April, respectively. Interestingly, the base Watch Fit 5 appears in two separate listings, carrying the model numbers NKI-B09 and NKI-B19, though we don’t know the difference between the two just yet.

We also checked for details on the upcoming tablet but did not find any listings for a MatePad Pro Max. The only relevant listing we found was for the MatePad Mini, which made its debut last week.

As always, take these details with a pinch of salt, as some details might change when it makes its way to the global market. We will only know more when Huawei unveils its devices on 7 May.

(Source: Huawei via Youtube, GSMArena)