In addition to the MatePad Mini, Huawei announced a new wearable for the Malaysian market. The Watch GT Runner 2 is, as its name suggests, a smartwatch tailored for runners who want precise and intelligent performance tracking.

Weighing roughly 34.5g without the strap, the watch features a titanium alloy bezel and a case composed of fibre-reinforced composites. As for the display, the wearable uses a 1.32-inch AMOLED panel with a 466 × 466 pixel resolution. This screen offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and is protected with 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass.

Other than that, it gets IP69 and 5 ATM ratings, and can withstand dives up to 40m. Of course, you get your usual fare of sensors for monitoring health metrics, allowing wearers to check heart rate, blood oxygen, and other vitals. Fitness features are also on board, including more than 100 sports modes.

As a running-focused smartwatch, the Watch GT Runner 2 comes with several features designed for this purpose. Among these is the Intelligent Marathon Mode. Created in collaboration with the dsm-firmenich Running Team, this feature offers comprehensive insights throughout all stages of a run. Users can create customised training plans, track key metrics, as well as get performance predictions.

For stable tracking, Huawei has introduced a new 3D floating antenna. This is paired with an intelligent fusion positioning algorithm, which works alongside X-DR positioning. The system combines accelerometer and gyroscope data to reconstruct running routes for continuous tracking even when GPS drops.

On the subject of battery life, the watch can offer about 14 days of light use. When in outdoor workout mode, the battery will last roughly 32 hours.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 comes in three colourways, namely Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black. As for pricing, the wearable retails for RM1,499. As usual, those interested in getting the watch can get it through the brand’s physical and online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.