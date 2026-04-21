Earlier this month, Huawei announced that it is launching the MatePad Mini in Malaysia. And just as promised, the brand’s latest tablet has arrived on our shores. Prior to the official release, the company listed the device on its website, so all the details aren’t exactly a mystery at this point.

In case you missed it, though, the MatePad Mini serves as the newest addition to the brand’s tablet lineup. Unlike the previously launched tablets, however, this one features a slim and compact build that measures 5.2mm thick and weighs 260g. Furthermore, it sports an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display. This panel offers a 2560 × 1600 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, Huawei has equipped the tablet with a Kirin 9010B chipset. Other than that, the device packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. For software, it runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.

Beyond that, the MatePad Mini comes with the usual fare of productivity features, which include Huawei Notes and WPS Office 3.0. It also pairs with the Huawei M-Pencil Pro. Of course, AI tools like handwriting enhancement and equation recognition are also on board. For connectivity, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NearLink.

On the imaging end, the tablet equips a dual camera setup on the rear. This arrangement includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide macro lens. Meanwhile, the front of the device features a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Huawei MatePad Mini comes in a single 12GB + 256GB configuration. Additionally, it only gets one colour, which is Spruce Green. Regardless, the tablet is available for purchase through the brand’s physical and online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. On the subject of pricing, the tablet retails for RM2,399.

As part of the launch, Huawei is offering free gifts worth RM2,014. These include an early bird voucher worth RM200, so the final price of the tablet is RM2,199. Among the other goodies are the M-Pencil Pro, folio cover, PC-level WPS 3.0, a one-time free battery replacement within three years, two instances of PaperMatte display care within a year, and a one-year APAC warranty.