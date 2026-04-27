Huawei officially opened the doors to its new AI Lab and Innovation Centre. The event was officiated by Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The new Huawei facility is located within The Exchange 106 at TRX. As per the official press release, the new facility spans an area of 13,638 square feet, accommodating facilities that demonstrates it’s latest solutions and use cases for digital and energy transformation; to encourage wider and deeper collaboration on innovation and ecosystem development among the brand, its customers and industry partners; and to enable closer engagements between industry, R&D, and education stakeholders to train more Malaysian AI talents.

Huawei’s launch of its new AI centre is part and parcel of it’s goal to accelerate intelligent transformation within the industry as a whole. The bottom line here is simple: AI is here to stay, and it is a booming market industry, and like all businesses, Huawei wants on, on the bandwagon.

Of course, it’s move also falls in place with the country’s AI, digital, and green goals of the 13th Malaysian Plan (RMK13), as well as the Madani framework.

Huawei also claims to have nurtured more than 80 ecosystem partners, collaborating on industrial digitisation as well as in accelerating the adoption of localised AI applications.

Another area of application for Huawei and it’s AI endeavours and technologies is within the telecommunications industry. To that end, the company says that it continues to work actively with local telcos, helping them drive connectivity to new heights through the provision of enhanced 5G and broadband experiences. Oh, and it is also helping these telcos expand their services and reach into remote rural areas.

Last but not least, Huawei is also applying its AI technologies into the consumer market srgment, via it’s Seamless AI Life ecosystem. These include smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio devices, although to be fair, the brand has long dabbled in the consumer healthcare sector for years.