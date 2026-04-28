Last month, Xiaomi introduced its latest tablet lineup under its main brand, complete with a keyboard case and stylus. Now, the company is launching a new tablet series under its REDMI sub-brand.

The tablet in question is the REDMI Pad 2 9.7 series, which we reported on previously. As the name suggests, it sports a 9.7-inch display, which is slightly smaller compared to the original Pad 2. According to the press release, the panel features a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a wide colour gamut, along with up to 600 nits of brightness.

Inside, the REDMI Pad 2 9.7 features a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Mobile Platform, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The company says that, with this chipset, the device is 34% faster and can reach a clock speed of up to 2.9GHz.

Outside of that, the tablet has a substantial 7,600mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 1.7 days of use. As for software, the device runs on the brand’s own HyperOS 3.

In terms of imaging, the device features an 8MP rear camera, while the front houses a 5MP shooter. The tablet also sports a 7.4mm-thin metal unibody design, along with stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The REDMI Pad 2 9.7 series is now available in Malaysia in Graphite Grey and Silver. It comes in two variants, a standard model and a 4G-enabled option.

Pricing starts at RM569 for the WiFi model with 4GB + 64GB, while the 4GB + 128GB variant goes for RM599. As for the 4G version, the 4GB + 64GB model retails at RM649, whereas the 4GB + 128GB option is available for RM699. Those interested can purchase the tablet via Xiaomi’s website, as well as its official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Buyers will also receive a free cover.

(Source: Xiaomi Malaysia press release)