Beyond the Xiaomi 17 and its Ultra variants, the brand also announced the Pad 8 series for the global markets. This includes a base and a Pro model, but despite the distinction, the two share a form factor. Which in turn means that they share a screen size as well. Well, actually, it may as well be the exact same screen.

Which brings us to the 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,136) resolution screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and adaptive brightness up to 800 nits. Inside, the base model Xiaomi Pad 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Elite instead. To be clear, this is the one that came before the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Powering both tablets is a 9,200 mAh battery. But while the base model gets 45W charging, the Pro model charges at up to 67W. Then there’s their cameras, with the Xiaomi Pad 9 having a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. For the Pro model, these are 50MP and 32MP respectively.

On the software side of things, the Xiaomi Pad 8 series runs HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. The company claims that they both have PC-levels of productivity capabilities. Which you can probably get if you pair it with the Keyboard or Focus Keyboard accessories, as well as the Focus Pen Pro stylus.

For their prices, the Xiaomi Pad 8 costs either RM1,699 or RM1,999, depending on whether it’s the 8GB + 128GB or 8GB + 256GB configuration. On shelves, there’s only one config for the Pro, which is 12GB + 512GB, which means only one price of RM2,999. Its online channels do list an 8GB + 256GB config for RM2,699, for what it’s worth. The company is also offering early bird bonuses for purchase made by 31 March. This includes the aforementioned Focus Pen Pro, as well as three months of YouTube Premium.