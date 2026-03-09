Back in June, the REDMI Pad 2 debuted as an affordable tablet with an 11-inch screen. Now, it appears that Xiaomi is planning to introduce a new variant. The device has appeared in the GSMA’s IMEI database under the name REDMI Pad 2 9.7, suggesting that it will feature a smaller 9.7-inch display.

Other than that, there are three model numbers linked to the tablet. Specifically, the database lists the numbers 2604ERP4DG, 2604ERP4DC, and 2604ERP4DI. These indicate the different versions, with the last letter denoting the region. Based on the company’s naming conventions, the “G” model is the one meant for the global market. Meanwhile, “C” and “I” signify the versions for China and India respectively.

At the moment, there is not a lot of information on this tablet beyond its screen size. It’s likely that the brand will focus on portability as one of the device’s main highlights. That said, since it is a more travel-sized iteration of the existing REDMI Pad 2, it may feature similar specifications.

For reference, that model sports an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device also gets a 9,000mAh cell with 18W charging. However, the upcoming 9.7-inch version could launch with a smaller battery.

While the 11-inch Pad 2 comes in 5G and WiFi flavours, rumours suggest that the compact model will only feature 4G and WiFi options. Moreover, the WiFi variant will reportedly debut as a POCO device in some countries, possibly with the name POCO C Pad.

Regardless, the tablet may be making its official debut sometime soon. Based on the model numbers, Xiaomi might release the product sometime in March or April. Typically, the brand unveils devices with codes starting with “2603” and “2604” early in the year. However, the company has yet to acknowledge the tablet’s existence, let alone disclose details on a launch.

(Source: XiaomiTime)