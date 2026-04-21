Much like other major smartphone brands, Xiaomi typically releases its devices on a yearly cycle. However, a report suggests the upcoming Xiaomi 17T series could arrive earlier than expected. While the company has yet to confirm this, a SIRIM listing appears to support the claim, hinting at an earlier-than-usual release.

As per the organisation, the 17T Pro was listed on SIRIM’s website on 2 April, while the base 17T has yet to appear in the database. Sources claim the series may debut as early as May, around four months ahead of schedule, but no specific date was mentioned. For reference, its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15T series, launched in Malaysia in September last year.

Xiaomi 17T Pro (Alleged) Specs

In this time, several leaks have cropped up online detailing the device specifications. According to them, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Other features may include IP68 or IP69 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It could also pack an 8,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50MP wired. On the software side, it might run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

In terms of imaging, the Xiaomi 17T Pro will likely feature a triple rear camera setup, similar to its predecessor. Huawei Central reports that the device may not see any major upgrades over the previous generation. For reference, the 15T Pro comes with a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. Others claim that the Pro variant might receive a periscope telephoto lens.

Xiaomi 17T (Alleged) Specs

Moving on, we have the vanilla Xiaomi 17T. Details on the display are quite scarce, but current rumours say that the device will sport a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution.

Some reports claim it will run on a Dimensity 8500 SoC, while others suggest it could feature a Dimensity 9400 instead. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the device’s memory configuration remains unknown. As for the battery, it might have a 6,500mAh cell that supports 67W wired charging. Much like its Pro counterpart, the 17T might also feature HyperOS 3.

For the cameras, GSMArena claims the 17T will feature the same setup as the 15T. For reference, the previous model comes with a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide.

With all that said, do note that all the specifications reported here are based on leaks and are not official. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has yet to confirm these details or the device itself, so take this information with a grain of salt.

(Sources: SIRIM, My Mobile India, GSMArena [1], [2])