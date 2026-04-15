April is shaping up to be a busy month for DJI. The drone maker is preparing to unveil the Osmo Pocket 4 very soon. And not long after that, a few other products will follow. To be more specific, the company will be launching a couple of new drones, which will be called the Lito 1 and Lito X1.

If the names don’t ring any bells, that’s because these devices will not be additions to any existing lineups. Instead, they will debut as part of a new series. As per a teaser posted to the brand’s social media accounts, this range will be named Lito. In its usual cryptic fashion however, the company did not disclose any further details on the drones.

But as is often the case, the devices have appeared in leaks. Shortly after the teaser went up, seasoned tipster Igor Bogdanov shared some images depicting the Lito 1 and Lito X1, offering a look at the devices. Based on these images, the duo bears a resemblance to the company’s Mini series.

Furthermore, rumours claim that the upcoming drones will serve as the spiritual successors to the Mini 4K. So, we can probably expect these to be compact and lightweight entry-level devices.

In any case, it won’t be a long wait until all is revealed, as the launch date is slated for next week. The new drones will officially land on 23 April 2026 at 8PM local time.

Yet another product launch

Aside from the new Lito lineup, DJI is planning to unveil another product. This one is set to debut about a week after the drones, on 28 April 2026. Much like the company’s other upcoming releases, the announcement will take place at 8PM local time.

As to what exactly will be debuting on this day, it could be a new wireless microphone, judging by the teaser. It features a selection of brightly coloured squares, each with a shape that is somewhat reminiscent of a DJI Mic transmitter. But this teaser is just as vague as the one for the drones, if not more. The upcoming device could be a successor to either the Mic 3 or Mic Mini, or a new product entirely.

(Source: DJI [1], [2], Igor Bogdanov via X)