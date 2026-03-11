Earlier this month, DJI began teasing a new drone, which leaks claimed to be the Avata 360. Now, the brand has shared another teaser for the upcoming product, confirming its name and official launch date. The newest addition to DJI’s FPV drone range is in fact the Avata 360, and it will be debuting in a few weeks’ time. As per the teaser, the company will be unveiling the drone on 26 March 2026 at 8PM.

Aside from that, DJI also confirmed another detail regarding the Avata 360, namely its ability to record 8K and 360-degree footage. This pretty much cements its role as an alternative to Insta360’s Antigravity A1, which features the same capabilities. That said, the brand has yet to reveal the drone’s specifications, so it’s hard to say how it will fare against the competition. Regardless, this will be the company’s first consumer drone to feature a built-in 360-degree camera system.

In the meantime, leaksters have been divulging details on the drone. Previously, tipster Jasper Ellens shared its supposed promotional material and packaging. Apparently, the device will feature a cinewhoop-style frame with enclosed propellers, much like the Avata 2. The distinction here is a dual-camera setup for recording 360-degree videos. Other than that, rumours point to the presence of replaceable lenses that use a screw-in mechanism. Other possible features include a 38.6Wh battery.

Of course, the veracity of this information is still uncertain, so scepticism is warranted. In any case, it won’t be long until the DJI Avata officially makes its debut. Curiously, it seems that the brand has slightly switched up how it’s announcing the product. Ellens pointed out that DJI typically refrains from giving away too many details in its teasers. Furthermore, the company usually discloses the release date much closer to the actual launch. The leakster also mentioned the likelihood of more teasers before the event.

