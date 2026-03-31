After much teasing, OPPO has finally revealed the launch date for the Find X9 Ultra. The most premium member of the Find X9 lineup is set to make its official debut on 21 April 2026. As with its recently released foldable, the phone maker will be announcing the device for both China and the global market on this day.

For now, the brand has not shared much about the handset. However, rumours and leaks have been circulating online. Based on these rumours, we can expect the phone to feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Internally, it will likely pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,050mAh battery.

Naturally, the device’s highlight is its imaging system. Like the models that have already launched, the Ultra will feature cameras tuned by Hasselblad. Beyond that, leaks point to a 200MP primary shooter accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide sensor. In addition to this, the phone will reportedly sport two telephoto cameras, which are a 200MP lens and a 50MP sensor.

Aside from releasing the Ultra model, OPPO will also be unveiling another member of the series on the same day. Specifically, the brand will be releasing the Find X9s Pro alongside its fancier sibling. That said, this model will likely remain exclusive to the Chinese market, as the brand has made no mention of it on its global pages.

In terms of specifications, the handset is rumoured to feature a 6.32-inch OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery. As for its camera system, OPPO has confirmed that it will sport a 200MP main sensor, as well as a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.

(Source: OPPO [1], [2])