Even if you’ve only recently started following OPPO, you’d probably know that the company has been actively promoting its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra. That said, it doesn’t mean the brand is neglecting its more affordable offerings. In fact, OPPO has just unveiled the new OPPO A6c for the global market. And yes, Malaysia is part of the plan too, as we’ve spotted the device listed in the SIRIM database.

According to the organisation’s website, the OPPO A6c received its certification on 9 March, bearing the model number CPH2895. This suggests that the device could be arriving in Malaysia sooner rather than later.

According to OPPO’s global website, the OPPO A6c has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,570 x 720 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Other specifications include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP64 dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and SD card support.

Under the hood, the device features a UNISOC T7250 chipset with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging.

Moving on to the cameras, the OPPO A6c adopts a layout reminiscent of a certain fruit-themed smartphone, featuring two lenses stacked vertically with a third cutout positioned to the side. However, instead of housing three distinct sensors, the OPPO device only comes with a single 13MP main shooter alongside an unspecified auxiliary lens, while the third “lens” to the side is actually just an LED flash. Up front, the OPPO A6c features a 5MP selfie camera housed within a waterdrop notch.

The OPPO A6c comes in three colour options: Feather White, Stone Brown, and Feather Purple. While we still don’t have any local pricing just yet, GSMArena reports that the device is already on sale in Thailand. According to the publication, the smartphone is priced at THB4,999 (~RM620) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and THB5,999 (~RM745) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.

With the OPPO A6c already listed on the SIRIM database, it likely won’t be long before the device officially arrives in Malaysia. That said, whether local pricing will mirror its current figures or see an increase, similar to what happened in China, remains to be seen. Do note that these details are based on OPPO Global’s page and may change when the device officially launches in Malaysia.



(Source: OPPO Global, GSMArena)